Entertainment

Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit

The 'Five Feet Apart' star accused the 'Green Lantern' couple for defamation and extortion related to the production of 'It Ends With Us'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Livelys claims in $400m lawsuit
Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has launched a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, claiming the Hollywood power couple engaged in defamation and extortion related to the production of It Ends With Us.

On January 16, the Five Feet Apart star's legal team filed a million dollar lawsuit against the Gossip Girl starlet claiming that she took steps to get the control of the hit movie.

The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan,

Baldoni accused Lively and Reynolds of several offences, including civil extortion, defamation, invasion of privacy through false light, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with potential economic benefits, and negligent interference with potential economic benefits.

The Clouds star’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared a statement, saying, "This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”

Freedman stated, “It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth."

Alleging Lively for “attempting to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too.”

The statement concluded, “Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie."

Notably, this lawsuit was came in response of Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni claiming of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
Jessica Alba shares first statement after parting ways from Cash Warren
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds get involved in Justin’s new claims against Blake
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
Taylor Swift shares ‘heartbreaking’ news amid LA fires
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
‘You’ season 5: Everything about release date, plot line, cast
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Travis Kelce channels Taylor Swift's '22' vibes ahead of playoffs
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Jessica Simpson plans to ‘destroy’ Eric Johnson in $210 million divorce
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Cheryl Cole set for 'fresh start' months after Liam Payne tragic death
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal