Justin Baldoni denounces Blake Lively's claims in $400m lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has launched a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, claiming the Hollywood power couple engaged in defamation and extortion related to the production of It Ends With Us.
On January 16, the Five Feet Apart star's legal team filed a million dollar lawsuit against the Gossip Girl starlet claiming that she took steps to get the control of the hit movie.
The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan,
Baldoni accused Lively and Reynolds of several offences, including civil extortion, defamation, invasion of privacy through false light, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with potential economic benefits, and negligent interference with potential economic benefits.
The Clouds star’s attorney Bryan Freedman shared a statement, saying, "This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media.”
Freedman stated, “It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth."
Alleging Lively for “attempting to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too.”
The statement concluded, “Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie."
Notably, this lawsuit was came in response of Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni claiming of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.