  • By Fatima Hassan
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny is winning hearts after giving a sweet shout-out to the baby ICE victim during the 2026 Super Bowl performance.  

On Sunday, February 8th, the Puerto Rican rapper gave a historical performance for the halftime show, which was previously given by renowned rappers and singers, including Beyoncé, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and others.

To witness his high-profile gig at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, several A-listers marked their attendance at the Stadium.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Pedro Pascal, Lewis Hamilton, and others cheered him for his musical gig.

While Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Karol G, Charlie Puth and others made appearances, turning the performance into a celebration of Latin culture and its impact on American entertainment.

During Bad Bunny, who is also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performance he has earned massive praise after he included a 5-year-old boy, whose name is Liam Conejo Ramos, in his gig.

In the viral moment, the critically acclaimed artist is seen handing over his Grammy trophy to the child, who was detained by Donald Trump’s administration, ICE, in January and released after protests.

Fans reaction over Bad Bunny's sweet nod to baby ICE victim:  

As the emotional footage garnered fans' attention, it has been widely discussed while praising the artist for showing the courage to speak up against the brutality once again.

One fan said, "Ugh, Bad Bunny, this was so cute and intentional. Spreading love and giving hope."

"There is SO much power in this," a second noted.

While a third emotionally chimed in, "This was so incredibly beautiful."

This update came after Bad Bunny publicly blasted ICE while accepting the Best Album award for his studio album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.     

