Lady Gaga honoured to be part of Super Bowl halftime amid Ozempic rumours

Lady Gaga recently made a heartfelt confession of being honoured to be part of Super Bowl 2026 amid rumours that she had taken Ozempic, a diabetes medication linked to weight loss.
The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram and expressed her happiness of performing at the annual league championship game of the National Football League, which was led by Bad Bunny.
Gaga, whose real name is is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, penned, "It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show."
The Bad Romance hitmaker went on to add, “Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage.”
In the end, she noted, “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.” Her post comes amid the Bloody Mary singer was accused of having a "ozempic face" by fans.
One fan took to X account, writing, “Who had ozempic face Lady Gaga in their Super Bowl halftime squares? #SuperBowlLX #SuperBowlHalftime”
Another wrote, “Is that Lady Gaga or AI or Lady Ozempic Gaga?”
It’s worth mentioning here that Lady Gaga made surprise appearance in the middle of the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper’s performance.
During her electrifying performance, the singer performed Die With A Smile with a salsa twist.