Travis Kelce's ex throws subtle shade at Taylor Swift in new Super Bowl ad  

Travis Kelce’s former flame, Kayla Nicole, made subtle shade at her ex-boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his popstar fiancée, Taylor Swift, in a new Super Bowl commercial.
Nearly four years after the breakup from the NFL star, the 34-year-old television personality appeared in an ad for Sleeper that aired during Bad Bunny’s headlining performance at the 2026 halftime.
The commercial also featured other A-list celebrities, including Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons.
In the new digital campaign, the stars promoted their firm, Simmons & Haddish, which offers services to help you get excommunicated from your former partner after a celebrity breakup.
Haddish said, “Have you or someone you know been injured emotionally in a high-profile relationship? It’s very common.”
“Are your exes subbing you in commercials?” Simmons added.
The 46-year-old businessman continued, “If so, you might be entitled to retribution.”
“Don’t get me started on these two. They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all,” Nicole joked as she then appeared in the ad, rating the pair’s service.
Other famous faces, Love Island USA star Ace Greene and Cardi B’s estranged husband, rapper Offset, also appeared in the ad and gave their thoughts on Simmons & Haddish's services.
These remarks appeared to be a subtle shade at Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, who announced their dreamy engagement in August last year.
Before the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating the 14-time Grammy-winning musician, the NFL athlete was romantically connected with Kayla Nicole for five years.