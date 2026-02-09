Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance 

Kendall Jenner is seemingly nothing but a super proud ex to Bad Bunny at the 2026 Super Bowl!
The most expensive supermodel in the world marked her presence among her eldest sister, Kim Kardashian and her rumoured boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
On Sunday, February 8th, the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi released an unseen video clip, featuring Kendall, who was pictured grooving to her former partner's electrifying musical performance at the most-watched opening ceremony of the 2026 Super Bowl series.
In the viral video, the 818 Tequila founder was standing at the Stadium's balcony alongside the renowned rapper, Tyler, the Creator, and her sister, Kim Kardashian, who was standing so close to Lewis to enjoy the musician's gig.
As the footage went viral, several fans immediately rushed to the comment section as Kendall stepped out to support her ex-boyfriend for the first time in history.
One fan sarcastically noted, "Kenny’s like I’ve seen these moves before."
"She’s for sure texting him later" a second commented.
While a third said, "The flashbacks shes probably having."
It is worth noting that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny initially linked in February 2023, when they were seen on what appeared to be a double date with her good friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber.
However, the two called it quits in December of the same year, with sources citing at the time that the former couple broke up due to their career commitments.