News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner drops surprise video after Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance

Kendall Jenner shares meaningful message with a video after major setback at 2026 Superbowl

  • By Bushra Saleem


Kendall Jenner shared a surprising video from Super Bowl 60 after her ex-beau, Bad Bunny’s halftime show.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed Super Bowl LX clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The super model was seen enjoying the game from the luxury box as her ex Bad Bunny performed at the historic halftime show, days after winning three Grammy Awards.

The 30-year-old media personality was captured grooving to Puerto Rican rapper’s NUEVAYO performance. But the happiness did not last, as her day ended with a heartbreak.

By the end of the game Jenner was hit with a major setback after the “Kardashian Kurse” affected the Patriots who faced a 29-13 loss in 2015 rematch.

She was starred in Fanatics Sportsbook's Super Bowl 60 commercial “Bet on Kendall.” The ad aired to over 100 million viewers just before Bad Bunny's halftime show and featured Jenner playfully betting on football players, implying interest beyond basketball.

The ad doesn’t stop at basketball. With a wink, Jenner quips, "But today, it’s time to bet on something new. Football players," while lounging on a private jet she credits to "Boyfriend No. 3."

The camera then pans to her phone, displaying a gray helmet emblazoned with the Fanatics Sportsbook logo and the word "New England," implying she’s now putting her money on the Patriots.

Ryan Gosling's new film trailer debuts before Bad Bunny's big halftime show
Ryan Gosling's new film trailer debuts before Bad Bunny's big halftime show
Lady Gaga honoured to be part of Super Bowl halftime amid Ozempic rumours
Lady Gaga honoured to be part of Super Bowl halftime amid Ozempic rumours
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move
Justin Bieber revives 'Baby' fever at Super Bowl with Ludacris after 16 years
Justin Bieber revives 'Baby' fever at Super Bowl with Ludacris after 16 years
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Romeo Beckham breaks silence as Brooklyn snubs parents David, Victoria
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Lewis Hamilton's 'golden rule' tested as Kim Kardashian dating rumours heat up
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig
Cardi B reacts to Bad Bunny's Grammy speech ahead of his Super Bowl gig

Popular News

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
25 minutes ago
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
34 minutes ago
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

49 minutes ago