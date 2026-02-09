Kendall Jenner drops surprise video after Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance

Kendall Jenner shared a surprising video from Super Bowl 60 after her ex-beau, Bad Bunny’s halftime show.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star enjoyed Super Bowl LX clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The super model was seen enjoying the game from the luxury box as her ex Bad Bunny performed at the historic halftime show, days after winning three Grammy Awards.
The 30-year-old media personality was captured grooving to Puerto Rican rapper’s NUEVAYO performance. But the happiness did not last, as her day ended with a heartbreak.
By the end of the game Jenner was hit with a major setback after the “Kardashian Kurse” affected the Patriots who faced a 29-13 loss in 2015 rematch.
She was starred in Fanatics Sportsbook's Super Bowl 60 commercial “Bet on Kendall.” The ad aired to over 100 million viewers just before Bad Bunny's halftime show and featured Jenner playfully betting on football players, implying interest beyond basketball.
The ad doesn’t stop at basketball. With a wink, Jenner quips, "But today, it’s time to bet on something new. Football players," while lounging on a private jet she credits to "Boyfriend No. 3."
The camera then pans to her phone, displaying a gray helmet emblazoned with the Fanatics Sportsbook logo and the word "New England," implying she’s now putting her money on the Patriots.