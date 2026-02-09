Chappell Roan sparks outrage after turning down infamous Aussie gig

Chappell Roan sparks outrage after turning down an infamous Australian gig.
As reported by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old singer, who is currently headlining Laneway Festival in Australia, was asked do a “shoey” live on stage during the weekend.
For the unversed, “shoey” is a slang tradition to having a celebratory drink, mostly alcoholic, out of a shoe.
It has has become a popular part of some sports and music festival cultures.
Now, shutting down the request, Roan could be seen saying in a viral TikTok video, “Oh, oh, oh, OH. That’s what you’re saying – drink a beer out of the shoe?”
The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker while urging fans for huge, then added, “No. No, no, no, no.”
The artist, who came out as lesbian in 2024, shared, “I want to talk about being gay.”
The HOT TO GO! singer, who is visiting Australia for the first time, will continue to headline the Laneway Festival as it travels to Melbourne on February 13.
Her visit to the country comes days after her headline-making antics at last week’s Grammy Awards, where she made a bold fashion statement.
Chappel Roan donned a sheer maroon gown whose matching draped dress hung from nipple rings, making it one of the most talked-about outfits at this year's ceremony.