Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein

King Charles disgraced brother Andrew allegedly leaked UK trade files to Jeffrey Epstein

Ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has given yet another shock to the Royal Family after moving to the Wood Farm.

Just days following his overnight eviction from the 30-room mansion, Andrew has been accused of leaking UK's trade information to the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

As per the newly emerged emails from the fresh tranche of Epstein files King Charles' younger brother, shared official British trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.

The emails - which were sent to Epstein at the time when Andrew was a government envoy expose that the former Duke has forwarded trades reports about Vietnam, Singapore, and other places to Epstein.

The 65-year-old royal - who has always denied every wrongdoing has faced years of scrutiny over his ties with Epstein,which also cost him his role in the royal family, titles, and home.

The Metropolitan Police refrained from commenting on whether they would open an investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor as trade envoys are usually not allowed to share sensitive or commercial documents under confidentiality rules.

This fresh batch of emails is said to have hit the 77-year-old monarch -who is already under immense pressure and also being accused of supporting Andrew despite his wrong deeds.

