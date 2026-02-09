News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas' with hidden eating disorders

List of Hollywood actresses and American singers struggling with eating disorders

  • By Salima Bhutto
From Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas hidden battle with eating disorders
From Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas' hidden battle with eating disorders

The glittery and glamourous face of Hollywood divas often hides their darkest struggles and hardest struggles, a reality highlighted during National Eating Disorder Awareness Month.

Female artists often face intense pressure to maintain a certain physique and appearance in order to meet specific beauty standards, leading them to suffer from eating disorders.

Such disorders are behavioural conditions that affects you physical, and psychologically

These types of eating disorders include anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

So, let's shed light on the stars who struggle with such disorder, including actresses to singers:

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas with hidden eating disorders

Swift has anorexia nervosa, a disorder in which people try to keep their weight as low as possible.

In her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, back in 2020, the Opalite singer revealed that she struggled with the specific eating disorder earlier in her career.

Seeing a picture of herself, the 36-year-old singer said in the documentary, “Where I feel like … my tummy was too big or… someone said that I looked pregnant… that’ll just trigger me to just starve myself a little bit — just stop eating.”

She continued, “If you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants, but if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just f—ing impossible.

“I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it.

“Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [exhausted].”

2. Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas with hidden eating disorders

Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, an eating disorder, defined by musculoskeletal pain, extreme fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

In an interview back in 2012, the Bad Romance hitmaker revealed that she had struggled with eating disorders in high school, saying, “I used to throw up all the time in high school.”

Gaga also noted that she also struggled with anorexia, and both conditions had affected her since age 15, according to PEOPLE.

However, in a 2014 Harpers Bazaar interview, the Bloody Mary songstress said she no longer deals with the eating disorders, saying, “I am better with food,” she said. “I don’t have an eating disorder anymore.”

3. Hilary Duff

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas with hidden eating disorders

She suffered from body dysmorphia! 

In a 2015 issue of Health, the former Disney star remembered losing a lot of weight at age 17 as she recalled, “I was totally obsessed with everything I put in my mouth. I was way too skinny. Not cute.

Another outlet, Duff shared, “And my body wasn’t that healthy — my hands would cramp up a lot because I wasn’t getting the nutrition I needed.”

According to Duff, she’s now proud of her body and strength.

4. Lily Collins

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas with hidden eating disorders

Collins struggled has struggled with an eating disorder that involved restricting food intake, binging, and taking laxative and diet pills. 

In 2017, the Emily in Paris star revealed that she hid her struggle from her family, but finally decided to talk to them and seek help.

However, Collins revealed that her focus later became redefining her body image.

5. Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande: Hollywood divas with hidden eating disorders

Grande has been open about her struggles with mental health and how it affects her eating habits.

The singer-actress once stated that her thinner appearance was actually her "unhealthiest version" due to antidepressants, poor eating, and stress.

The Wicked actress shared that she's linked her weight loss to ongoing battles with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and societal pressures.

Grande now prioritises therapy and music as emotional outlets.

Travis Kelce's ex throws subtle shade at Taylor Swift in new Super Bowl ad
Travis Kelce's ex throws subtle shade at Taylor Swift in new Super Bowl ad
Drake’s $1M Super Bowl bet backfires as Seahawks defeat Patriots
Drake’s $1M Super Bowl bet backfires as Seahawks defeat Patriots
Chappell Roan sparks outrage after turning down infamous Aussie gig
Chappell Roan sparks outrage after turning down infamous Aussie gig
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
Kendall Jenner drops surprise video after Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance
Kendall Jenner drops surprise video after Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance
Ryan Gosling's new film trailer debuts before Bad Bunny's big halftime show
Ryan Gosling's new film trailer debuts before Bad Bunny's big halftime show
Lady Gaga honoured to be part of Super Bowl halftime amid Ozempic rumours
Lady Gaga honoured to be part of Super Bowl halftime amid Ozempic rumours
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Kendall Jenner grooves to ex Bad Bunny's epic 2026 Super Bowl performance
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move
Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move

Popular News

What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?

What is MrBeast's million dollar puzzle from Super Bowl 2026 and how to enter?
26 minutes ago
King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report

King Charles faces tough question about Andrew after UK trade info leak report
23 minutes ago
Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein

Andrew sparks major trouble for King Charles with UK trade info leak to Epstein
2 hours ago