Justin Baldoni pulls off unexpected financial move ahead of Blake Lively trial

Justin Baldoni recently made an unexpected big financial bet ahead of his trial with It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively.
According to Fandom Wire, the 42-year-old actor has just put his home in California for sale.
As per the property records, Baldoni listed his Ojai estate for just under $9 million on February 5.
The Jane the Virgin alum along with his wife bought the property in 2020 for $2.2 million and spent the next two years fixing it up.
Back in April 2023, they revealed it in detail to Architectural Digest.
Their home spreads across 10 acres near the Topa Topa Mountains.
Interestingly, the main house also a tiny house, with a yoga dome and a guest dome that came from Poland.
The house has an air filtration system, special shielding around the bedroom to block electromagnetic frequencies, and a saltwater pool.
It’s worth mentioning here that Baldoni’s property was up for rent at $40,000 per month before he switched gears as the rental listing vanished right before the sale went live.
His move comes amid the upcoming trial in the case filed by her It Ends with Us costar.
Lively sued Baldoni for $161 million in damages back in December 2024, alleging him of sexual harassment while they filmed the movie adaption.
The trial of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set for May 18, 2026.