Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX: List of stars who attended this year's Halftime

Super Bowl LX, led by Bad Bunny, recently kicked off, with a star-studded crowd gracing the captivating epic showdown.
Many famous faces attended the Super Bowl 2026 at Levi's Stadium, California, on Sunday, February 8, to witness the NFL championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.
Bunny delivered performance during the highly anticipated 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
Here’s a list of celebrities who made the brief appearance with the 31-year-old singer at stage:
Lady Gaga
The Bad Romance hitmaker, who attended the star-studded event, also made a surprise appearance, singing Die with a Smile, a rendition of her 2025 duet with Bruno Mars.
Ricky Martin
The Puerto Rican superstar also performed the cover of Bunny’s LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii song.
Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba and podcaster Alix Earle made brief cameos as part of his background dancers.
Moreover, the Puerto Rican singer-rapper Young Miko, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G also lit up the stage.
The complete list of celebrities who attended the Super Bowl LX is listed below:
Kendall Jenner
Justin Bieber
Travis Kelce
Adam Sandler
Chris Pratt
Leonardo DiCaprio
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Travis Scott
Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea
Orlando Bloom
Kevin Costner
Dylan Sprouse and wife Barbara Palvin
Machine Gun Kelly
Zac Efron