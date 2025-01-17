SpaceX Starship explodes after seventh test flight 

SpaceX’s Starship failed to conclude its seventh test flight successfully after the rocket turned into debris midair.
The space-tech shared on Thursday that the upper stage of the Starship fell off somewhere over the Gulf of Mexico or possibly the Caribbean Sea, reported by NBC.
Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder turned to X to share his reaction to the failure of the flight, noting, "Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!"
The 53-year-old added, "Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity."
SpaceX further shared that they will be making some changes in the rocket including adding more fire suppression but has confirmed that the upcoming launches schedule will not be affected.
The seventh test flight of Starship took a smooth start, with the rocket lifting off and its booster returning to land intact at the company’s "Starbase" launch site near Brownsville, Texas.
Problem occurred when the company lost touch with the spacecraft within 10 minutes of the liftoff.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also share that it is "aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starship Flight 7 mission," and had redirected all flights from the area where the spacecraft fell off.
Accidents are common occurrence during the testing phase of rockets, earlier in 2023, SpaceX first attempt to launch Starship ended in a fiery explosion few minutes after liftoff.