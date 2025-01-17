Sports

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the youngest male player in tennis history to win all four major Grand Slam

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz has expressed a new desire if he wins the Australian Open!

As per BBC Sports, Alcaraz plans to get a kangaroo tattoo if he wins the title, which is the only Grand Slam title that he has not yet won.

The 21-year-old defeated Nuno Borges of Portugal with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 to move on to the fourth round of the tournament.

Alcaraz shared, “I will get a kangaroo [tattoo] for sure, that's my idea. The only thing missing is to lift the trophy here but it's definitely the plan if it happens.”

This won’t be the first time Alcaraz gets a tattoo. When he won the US Open, he got a tattoo of the date of his victory.

After that, he also got tattoos of the Eiffel Tower and a strawberry to mark his wins at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is aiming to become the youngest male player in tennis history to win all four major Grand Slam titles in his career.

The player said, “I’m really happy to play here again. I tried to show my best tennis on a beautiful court and the last time I played here I lost so I wanted to play here and win.”

“It's a privilege to feel this love. I try to play different tennis, show the shots that I enjoy doing and show my good tennis and try to entertain the people as well and make them happy,” he further added.

In the next round, the Spaniard is likely to play against British number one player Jack Draper.

