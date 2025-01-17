Entertainment

Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death

Lady Isabella had an on-off relationship with Paul Danan in 2005 amid their stint on 'Celebrity Love Island'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Paul Danan's ex-girlfriend Lady Isabella Hervey has issued first statement following his tragic death at the age of 46.

The former Hollyoaks actor’s death was announced by his management on Thursday, with tributes soon pouring in for the star.

Lady Isabella, who had an on-off relationship with Paul in 2005 amid their stint on Celebrity Love Island, took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a heartfelt statement.

“Pauly…. I don’t know what to tell you as I’m still in utter shock your gone. You were the kindest/ biggest hearted person/ so thoughtful/ always making me laugh when I was going through tough times over these two years,” she wrote in caption.

Lady Isabella also shared an adorable holiday photo of them during their time together.

She further added, “In fact you worried a lot about me and meanwhile you were in pain. I wish I had known as you covered it well. You bought out the best in me on love island who I truely am. You promised to visit me but now your gone.”

Paul Danan and Lady Isabella Hervey had a tumultuous relationship on the show 20 years ago, with the actor spending two weeks attempting to woo her and even trying to tempt her into sharing a bed with her during a champagne fuelled night.

