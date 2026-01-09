Zach Bryan reflects on sobriety and new beginnings in ‘With Heaven on Top’

Zach Bryan has officially unveiled his sixth studio album, With Heaven on Top, marking one the most personal chapters of his career.
On Friday, January 9, the Grammy-winning singer excited his fans by dropping the 25-track record, written, recorded and produced by Zach over the past few months in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In his recently introduced album, Zach recalled his past relationships, his recent marriage to Samantha Leonard, and his decision to get sober.
Some songs seemingly refer to his breakup with ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia, with electrifying lyrics touching on regret, anger and closure.
Tracks such as Skin, Plastic Cigarettes and Slicked Back have created a buzz across social media for their pointed tone and raw honesty.
Simultaneously, Zach strikes a softer note when singing about Leonard, whom he tied the knot with in Spain on New Year’s Eve.
Songs including Runny Eggs and Camper indicate affection, providing contrast to the album’s darker moments.
Moreover, the project opens up about the Sun to Me singer’s internal struggles, including doubts regarding fatherhood and more.
Shortly after Zach Bryan announced With Heaven on Top, fans flooded the comments section with their delightful and excited reactions.
A fan commented, “I just listened to the snippets of all of them and this is amazing!!! I can’t wait to listen all weekend and then the acoustic version on Monday.”
Another fan wrote, “It’s out and it’s perfect !!!!.’