Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham receive 'legal letter' from estranged son Brooklyn Beckham as family feud escalates

  • By Hafsa Noor
Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly sent a legal notice to his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, amid their ongoing family feud.

Things have been complicated between 26-year-old Brooklyn and the Beckhams for a while, but now he's allegedly taken a major step, signaling things might get even more dramatic.

Sources initially claimed that the fashion designer and the Beckham family had unfollowed the aspiring chef, but turns out their eldest son actually blocked them all.

The Mirror reported that Brooklyn had sent a letter in the summer to his parents when he asked correspondence between them to come through his lawyers.

A source told The Sun, "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only.”

The insider continued, "He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care."

As per reports, Brooklyn has cut off contact with his parents but he's still in contact with his grandparents on both sides.

Zach Bryan reflects on sobriety and new beginnings in ‘With Heaven on Top’
Zach Bryan reflects on sobriety and new beginnings in ‘With Heaven on Top’
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
2026 Houston Rodeo: Here's what we know about lineup, tickets sales and more
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
‘The Traitors’ S4: Donna Kelce takes aim at sons’ exes before facing her fate
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
John Mulaney halts three Minneapolis shows after ICE-related fatal shooting
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Bruno Mars sets party vibe with first single ‘I Just Might’ from ‘The Romantic’
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Fetty Wap speaks out in first message after early release from prison
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman receives major ruling in custody battle against Keith Urban
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
Nick Reiner’s jail life laid bare after his lawyer withdraws from murder case
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
'drivers license' turns 5: Olivia Rodrigo releases David Byrne cover, vinyl
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence recalls shooting intimate scene with Robert Pattinson

Popular News

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026

Disney+ announces plans to release short-form videos in 2026
36 seconds ago
Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'

Demi Moore shares secret Bruce Willis connection to new film 'Song Sung Blue'
an hour ago
Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals

Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys to reach Brisbane semi-finals
2 hours ago