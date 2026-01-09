Brooklyn Beckham starts legal war with parents David Beckham, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly sent a legal notice to his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, amid their ongoing family feud.
Things have been complicated between 26-year-old Brooklyn and the Beckhams for a while, but now he's allegedly taken a major step, signaling things might get even more dramatic.
Sources initially claimed that the fashion designer and the Beckham family had unfollowed the aspiring chef, but turns out their eldest son actually blocked them all.
The Mirror reported that Brooklyn had sent a letter in the summer to his parents when he asked correspondence between them to come through his lawyers.
A source told The Sun, "Truly, people do not know the full facts of this heart-breaking tale, and think Brooklyn was just being truculent when he blocked his parents. The reality is that he issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only.”
The insider continued, "He felt his parents continued to ignore his wishes and kept mentioning him online instead of reaching out privately. For their part, David and Victoria have simply tried to let their beloved eldest son know the door is always open, and that they still care."
As per reports, Brooklyn has cut off contact with his parents but he's still in contact with his grandparents on both sides.