THIS new viral banana art captures hearts with its sweet, joyful twist

There is currently a trend of banana art, like the viral duct-taped banana that recently became the center of attention which drew a jaw-dropping price at auction.
Another form of banana art is going viral, which is so striking that it leaves viewers stunned.
The artwork was created by the artist Natasha Kudashkina, whose Instagram handle is @kudashkina_art.
It is made with acrylic paints on canvas and reflects a moment of joy and appreciation.
The painting portrays a playful and imaginative scene where small people are energetically interacting with banana peels.
They are using the banana skin like a slide, having fun and making joyful sounds.
One of the little people is depicted as having reached the top of the banana skin, having made a challenging climb and is now celebrating by raising her arms in victory.
“Down below, people worked with cheerful purpose. Their conversation buzzed with ideas about how to distribute the giant fruit to as many little people as possible, and quickly—before it turned into a big, bad banana. Bob the vendor even tried his hand at making a business out of it: banana ice cream,” the artist explained.
In the painting, the banana becomes more than just a fruit, as anyone who interacts with it, whether by touching, eating or simply smelling, feels a shared connection and happiness.