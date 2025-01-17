Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds has made a drastic financial move after Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit against him and his wife Blake Lively.
The Deadpool and Wolverine star has invested in another soccer team after a successful run with the English club Wrexham A.F.C. in recent years.
La Equidad, the Columbian club team announced this week that Reynolds, alongside a star-studded group of investors, has invested in the team.
The team, founded in 1982, plays in Colombia's top Categoria Primera A division and has been runners-up three times.
"We welcome Al Tylis and Sam Porter, who arrive with a clear, long-term vision to continue strengthening our club," La Equidad said in a statement on social media.
It continued, "Al Tylis and Sam Porter not only have extensive experience in the sports world but they also have the support of recognized figures such as Eva Longoria, Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Shawn Marion and Scott Galloway.
Ryan Reynolds investment comes amidst a $400 million lawsuit filed against him and his wife Blake Lively by It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.