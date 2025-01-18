Entertainment

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

'It Ends With Us' co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Livelys $400 million lawsuit drama
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni just stepped out for the first time since he filed a $400 million lawsuit against his accuser and co-star, Blake Lively.

The 40-year-old renowned actor-director was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, January 17th, alongside his family.

Justin was also approached by TMZ magazine during his sighting, where the media professionals asked him about his feelings after suing his It Ends With Us co-actress.

In response, the father-of-two remarked, "Grateful to be with the family, man, We have amazing friends and family. Faith ... faith."

This first public appearance of the Clouds star came shortly after he filed a defamation case against Blake, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.

As reported by People magazine, on Thursday, January 16th, Justin and his team made several bombshell allegations in his case against the 37-year-old actress and demanded a $400 million fine to tarnish his public figure.

The Everwood actor's lawsuit followed the initial case submitted by Blake in the California Civil Rights Department on December 20th. 

In which she claimed that the popular actor-turned-director sexually harassed her in multiple ways and ran a smear campaign against her during their romance-drama film.

In response to Blake Lively's accusations, Justin Baldoni and his legal team filed a defamation countercase against the critically known actress. 

However, soon after his suit, the Gossip Girl and her legal team firmly denied the accusations made by the actor and dubbed them as a desperate attempt to turn the tables against the actress. 

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters

'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch