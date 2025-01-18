Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni just stepped out for the first time since he filed a $400 million lawsuit against his accuser and co-star, Blake Lively.
The 40-year-old renowned actor-director was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, January 17th, alongside his family.
Justin was also approached by TMZ magazine during his sighting, where the media professionals asked him about his feelings after suing his It Ends With Us co-actress.
In response, the father-of-two remarked, "Grateful to be with the family, man, We have amazing friends and family. Faith ... faith."
This first public appearance of the Clouds star came shortly after he filed a defamation case against Blake, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane.
As reported by People magazine, on Thursday, January 16th, Justin and his team made several bombshell allegations in his case against the 37-year-old actress and demanded a $400 million fine to tarnish his public figure.
The Everwood actor's lawsuit followed the initial case submitted by Blake in the California Civil Rights Department on December 20th.
In which she claimed that the popular actor-turned-director sexually harassed her in multiple ways and ran a smear campaign against her during their romance-drama film.
In response to Blake Lively's accusations, Justin Baldoni and his legal team filed a defamation countercase against the critically known actress.
However, soon after his suit, the Gossip Girl and her legal team firmly denied the accusations made by the actor and dubbed them as a desperate attempt to turn the tables against the actress.