Katy Perry recounts heartfelt memories from Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Katy Perry has shared heartfelt memories from mega pop star Taylor Swift's record-busting Eras Tour concert.
As reported by Page Six, the 40-year-old singer attended the Bad Blood hitmaker's first musical performance in Australia in February 2024.
In conversation with UK Radio Station Capital FM on Friday, January 17, Katy reflected on the special memories she collected during Taylor's performance in Sydney.
The Fireworks crooner remarked, "I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m going to come to the show,’ and she was so excited, and I was so excited!"
Speaking more about Taylor's Eras Tour concerts, the Dark Horse hitmaker stated, "I loved it! It’s just, like, a community. It’s an adorable, sweet community, and I got to see her, and we got to catch up, and I love her so much."
During the interview, Katy candidly showed a mirror selfie featuring herself and the 14-time Grammy-winning artist, which she captured in Australia.
The same photo, the mother-of-one posted on her Instagram account in February 2024 and penned a special note alongside her post that reads, "Got to see an old friend shine tonight."
These remarks of the 143 singer came after she sparked concerns among fans regarding her health as she reportedly lost weight.
An insider revealed to RadarOnline magazine that the Prism singer has been under pressure due to her musical career.
"She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped," the tipster stated.
As of now, Katy Perry herself has not commented on her extreme weight loss journey.