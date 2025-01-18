WhatsApp gives status updates unique musical twist

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to share music through status updates!
As per WABetaInfo, this new feature introduces a music button in the drawing editor, which appears when the user selects a photo or video to upload on the status.
By tapping the button, users can search for songs or artists, making it easy to add their favourite music to the status.
Users can pick a specific part of a song to include in their status updates.
For photos, the music clip can last up to 15 seconds, while for video updates, the music duration matches the video’s length.
After selecting a song, it will be automatically added to the status update.
This new feature is quite similar to Instagram, where adding music to stories has become immensely popular.
When people view a status, they can see the song’s title alongside the shared content and visit the artist’s Instagram profile.
This feature is under development and it will be available to all Android users in the future updates.
As per the reports, WhatsApp is planning to add a feature that allows users to set up events in private chats, similar to how they can create them in group chats.
Users can also add a location to the event, allowing participants to know where it will take place.
Alternatively, the event can be linked to start an audio or video call suitable for virtual meeting.