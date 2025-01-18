Charlie Puth bids farewell in last video with emotional 'See You Again' performance

Charlie Puth is bidding farewell to TikTok!
The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer took to his TikTok account on Friday to post the final goodbye video, just hours before the Supreme Court upheld a federal law banning the app in the United States.
In the heartfelt video, Puth could be seen playing a poignant piano rendition of his 2015 hit song See You Again, featuring Wiz Khalifa.
"Farewell TikTok, although this isn't goodbye…" the singer-songwriter wrote along the video.
Meanwhile, in the comment section, Puth teased, "I’ll be back soon [musical notes emoji]."
Soon after he posted, his ardent fans flooded the comment section with love and support.
"Charlie,you know this is gonna make everyone cry," one user wrote.
While another penned, "Charlieeee NOOOOOOO DON'T LEAVEEEEEEEEEEEE."
"Hey, so you’re not allowed to leave this app yet until we get one more 'what if there was a song…' tiktok," the third fan noted, to which the singer replied, "I guess I’m retiring."
Charlie Puth's song, which was originally written to honor the late Paul Walker, took on a new meaning in the context of TikTok's impending ban.