Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims

Charlie Puth is “giving it back” to the community!
The 33-year-old We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker on Friday, January 17, took to his Instagram and made a heartfelt announcement of a generous donation for the “music professionals” affected in the Los Angeles wildfires.
In the post, the American singer-songwriter and record producer shared a slew of snaps that provided details and description of Puth’s donation.
“I've recorded every album of mine in my house, so i could never imagine losing everything. music has given me so much, and so much of mine was born in my home,” read the first slide of Charlie Puth’s post.
It continued, “Now is the time to give back to the community that supports it all. I've made a donation to @musicares to help provide critical resources to artists and industry professionals affected by the la wildfires.”
“If you're able to, I encourage you to join me in supporting those in need through this incredible organization,” the caption further added.
Next slides in the post featured description of the Nine Track Mind singer’s donation and provided details of how to avail it.
Puth announced $1500 financial assistance and $500 worth grocery card to aid the music professionals affected by the California fires.
He also mentioned the eligibility criteria, contact to reach out, and several other additional long-term disaster reliefs.