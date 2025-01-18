Entertainment

Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims

The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ hitmaker shared a delightful announcement via his Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims
Charlie Puth steps up with generous donation for LA wildfire victims

Charlie Puth is “giving it back” to the community!

The 33-year-old We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker on Friday, January 17, took to his Instagram and made a heartfelt announcement of a generous donation for the “music professionals” affected in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In the post, the American singer-songwriter and record producer shared a slew of snaps that provided details and description of Puth’s donation.

“I've recorded every album of mine in my house, so i could never imagine losing everything. music has given me so much, and so much of mine was born in my home,” read the first slide of Charlie Puth’s post.

It continued, “Now is the time to give back to the community that supports it all. I've made a donation to @musicares to help provide critical resources to artists and industry professionals affected by the la wildfires.”

“If you're able to, I encourage you to join me in supporting those in need through this incredible organization,” the caption further added.

Next slides in the post featured description of the Nine Track Mind singer’s donation and provided details of how to avail it.

Puth announced $1500 financial assistance and $500 worth grocery card to aid the music professionals affected by the California fires.

He also mentioned the eligibility criteria, contact to reach out, and several other additional long-term disaster reliefs.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper not ready for engagement?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper not ready for engagement?
Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident
Timothée Chalamet makes first appearance after e-bike fine incident
Charlie Puth bids farewell in last video with emotional 'See You Again' performance
Charlie Puth bids farewell in last video with emotional 'See You Again' performance
Khloé Kardashian brings unexpected guest on 'The Kardashians' Season 6
Khloé Kardashian brings unexpected guest on 'The Kardashians' Season 6
Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe
Brad Pitt breaks silence on catfishing scandal as fan loses $850K
Brad Pitt breaks silence on catfishing scandal as fan loses $850K
Katy Perry recounts heartfelt memories from Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Katy Perry recounts heartfelt memories from Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hint at upcoming music with exciting video
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hint at upcoming music with exciting video