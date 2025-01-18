Royal

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

Prince Harry is set to travel to London next week to attend his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025


King Charles has extended olive branch to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit.

According to sources, the monarch has sent an invitation to the Duke of Sussex to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming trip.

However, Prince Harry has allegedly turned down the offer, opting instead for alternative accommodations.

Although, Harry has declined the offer, it's believed that he will be given "limited police protection” during the visit, despite him being fully stripped of taxpayer-funded security last year.

The Metropolitan Police have agreed to provide the Duke with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, but only for the duration of the High Court hearings, as per Mirror.

"He is offering Harry limited police protection. The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don't have a lot of spare staff,” the source told the outlet.

Prince Harry is set to travel to London next week to attend his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers.

The duke’s visit comes amid a bitter feud with the royal family, which has raised questions about his accommodations during his stay.

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn

Taylor Swift crafts ‘handmade’ gift for Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ newborn
Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show

Coldplay shares delightful message ahead of Spheres Tour’s Mumbai show
King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria's son Prince Rupprecht receives traditional Lederhosen
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson makes sad admission about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Zara Tindall husband Mike breaks silence after missing daughter's birthday
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud
King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Sarah Ferguson gives emotional statement after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home
Princess Eugenie holds strategic talks with Sarah, Beatrice at London home
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit