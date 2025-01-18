King Charles invites Prince Harry to Buckingham Palace as Duke gears for UK trip

King Charles has extended olive branch to Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit.
According to sources, the monarch has sent an invitation to the Duke of Sussex to stay at Buckingham Palace during his upcoming trip.
However, Prince Harry has allegedly turned down the offer, opting instead for alternative accommodations.
Although, Harry has declined the offer, it's believed that he will be given "limited police protection” during the visit, despite him being fully stripped of taxpayer-funded security last year.
The Metropolitan Police have agreed to provide the Duke with armed officers from the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, but only for the duration of the High Court hearings, as per Mirror.
"He is offering Harry limited police protection. The Met has been trying to recruit officers on their days off because they don't have a lot of spare staff,” the source told the outlet.
Prince Harry is set to travel to London next week to attend his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers.
The duke’s visit comes amid a bitter feud with the royal family, which has raised questions about his accommodations during his stay.