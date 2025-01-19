Rihanna’s Studio outing ignites album hopes after 9-year wait

Rihanna was recently spotted heading into a recording studio, sparking a frenzy among fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music since her last album, ANTI, dropped in 2016.
As per PEOPLE, the Diamond singer was seen while going into a studio in New York City on Saturday, January 18.
The Grammys winner was spotted entering the studio building in the early morning hours on Saturday.
During her visit, she wore a floor-length tan coat with fur embellishments, workout clothes and a Louis Vuitton handbag.
After her outing, Rihanna’s fans were speculating that a new album may be on the pipeline or that possibly she’s working on something different at this time.
“R9 IS COMING “”””””””””GET UP NAVYS WE ARE GETTING NEW ALBUM,” exclaimed one fan on X(former Twitter).
While another simply wrote, “WHATTTTTT.”
“She’s not fooling me,” one commenter added.
The fourth fan guessed, “She's recording a voice over for her Fenty ads.”
To note it came after the Work singer shared that her ninth studio album would be coming but wants to present it with a new perspective.
"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," she said.
Rihanna added, "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the [new] album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio.”
She continued, “I'm gonna start — give me a second!” adding, “I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears — with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with.”
Notably, Rihanna hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s ANTI.