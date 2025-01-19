Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor 

Vivek Oberoi is the latest celebrity to express concern for Saif Ali Khan.
The film fraternity united in support of Saif, who is currently in the hospital following a harrowing robbery-turned-assault at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025.
In an interview with Telly Chakkar, the Lucifer actor broke silence on the actor's current condition, “I’m glad that he is fine. The doctors have done a great job."
He also voiced confidence in the Mumbai police swift investigation, praising their unwavering commitment towards the case.
Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed the distressing incident on social media, urging the paparazzi to respect her family's privacy during these trying times.
“We are still processing the events. Constant speculation adds to the overwhelming scrutiny and risks," she wrote.
Since then, messages of love and support began pouring on social media as Priyanka Chopra and actor Ranveer Singh extended prayers.
Jr NTR, Saif's co-star in the upcoming film Devara, also penned a heartfelt note of concern on X (formerly Twitter), “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."
For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan recovers in stable condition at the Lilavati hospital, Mumbai.