Paris Hilton shares delightful video amid LA fires ‘evacuation chaos’

The American actress and businesswoman evacuated her home amid devastating California wildfire

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025

Paris Hilton is revealing two adorable people who kept her “laughing and distracted” amid chaotic evacuation!

On Saturday, January 18, the 43-year-old American media personality and businesswoman took to her Instagram account and shared a delightful video of her son Phoenix and niece Lulu from the hotel she’s staying in.

“Cousin Lulu loves Phoenix. Through all the chaos of evacuating during the wildfires, these two kept us laughing and distracted in our hotel,” she penned alongside the video.

In the clip, Lulu was seen smilingly approaching Phoenix for a kiss but the young boy kept rejecting her.

“Pheeny, do you want to give Lulu a kiss?” asked Hilton which he refused and ran towards the actress.

The hotel heiress then stated, “She just wants to give you a kiss.”

In the caption, Paris Hilton also penned, “Phoenix and Lulu really know how to make everything better! So grateful for them.”

Earlier this month, The Simple Life starlet visited her Malibu home which was burnt down to ashes in the Los Angeles wildfire.

Sharing a heartbreaking footage of the property on her Instagram handle, Paris Hilton shared an emotional statement expressing grief and sorrow over the loss.

