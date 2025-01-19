World

Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling

The tunnel was discovered recently, despite the fact that it likely took about a year to build

  • January 19, 2025
Mexican border officials have announced plans to close a secret tunnel that has been used for illegal activities.

As per BBC, the tunnel has been used to smuggle migrants and illegal goods between the United States and Mexico.

A 300-meter tunnel, connecting Ciudad Juarez in Mexico and El Paso in Texas was hidden in a storm sewer system.

The tunnel was discovered recently, despite the fact that it likely took about a year to build.

As per the outlet, the authorities are currently examining whether local officials were aware of the tunnel’s construction.

The tunnel was built with additional support, using wooden beams to make sure it didn’t collapse.

It was also designed with lighting and ventilation systems to make it more functional for those using it.

The tunnel was found on January 10 when US border patrol agents removed a metal plate that was covering the tunnel’s entrance.

After discovering it, the agents informed Mexican counterparts about the tunnel’s existence.

Security measures have now been increased on both the US and Mexico borders in preparation for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

This comes as he promises to carry out mass deportation of illegal immigrants once he takes office.

