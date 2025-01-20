‘Harry Potter’ director Chris spills exciting beans about new TV adaptation

Chris Columbus has opened up about the next chapter in the Harry Potter universe.
The filmmaker, 66, spilled some exciting beans about the upcoming television series for HBO during a chat with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Nosferatu.
"I think it's a spectacular idea, because there's a certain restriction when you're making a film. Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long. The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that's fantastic,” he shared.
Chris compared the runtimes for 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
The renowned director added, "You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn't have an opportunity to do ... all these great scenes that we just couldn't put in the films. I look forward to seeing what they're trying to do with it. I think it's great."
In the same conversation, Chris also praised Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Mrs. Doubtfire.
Notably, the casting and production about the TV series have not been revealed yet.