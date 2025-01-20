Entertainment

Robert Pattinson praises Bong Joon Ho at 'Mickey 17' press conference

'Mickey 17' is Bong Joon Ho’s first project in five years since 'Parasite', with Robert Pattinson in the lead role

  • January 20, 2025
Robert Pattinson raved about renowned director Bong Joon Ho after working with him in the upcoming film Mickey 17.

As per allkpop, the Twilight actor and the director of Okja appeared together at the Mickey 17 press conference held at CGV Yongsan on Monday, January 20, in Seoul, South Korea.

The duo first showed their chemistry on the red carpet by completing hand-heart with each other, before stepping out to talk about their upcoming sci-fic and comedy film.

During the press conference, Robert opened up about working with Bong, expressing his admiration, he said, "Director Bong is one of only four or five directors in the world at this level. He’s a filmmaker every actor dreams of working with."

While gushing over Director Bong’s work, The Lighthouse actor continued, "When you watch Director Bong’s films, the world he creates are truly special, He touches on deeply personal and emotional aspects."

The High Life actor added, "It’s hard to put into words, but these feelings are conveyed through performance. I watched ‘Memories of Murder’ years ago, and I was amazed at how it navigated between absurdities and serious so freely."

Furthermore, Robert revealed that due to Bong’s efficiency, way of work, and confidence they were able to wrap filming earlier than expected.

 Along with that the director and screenwriter also showed the cast the edited scenes on set, which was "amazing," but Snowpiercer director shared that though its uncommon in U.S, it's normal in South Korea. 

Mickey 17 is based on the novel by Edward Ashton, which follows a story of non-essential employee who is sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim, the movie is set to release on March 7, 2025 in U.S.

