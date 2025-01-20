Sci-Tech

Instagram unveils TikTok-like features amid rival's uncertain future

TikTok restored its service in the US after Donald Trump promised an 'executive order'

  January 20, 2025
Instagram has rolled out some new updates similar to TikTok amid the ongoing US ban saga.

According to CNN, the uncertain future of the video-sharing app in the US has allowed Instagram to roll out new updates that could attract TikTok users.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, on Friday, January 17, 2025, announced that picture-sharing platforms’ profile photo grids will now display images in rectangles, a layout similar to TikTok, instead of the signature square shape.

A day later he increased the reel video length from 90 seconds to three minutes, like TikTok, which encouraged its users to post longer videos in 2023.

Mosseri said in an Instagram post, “We’ve historically only allowed reels up to 90 seconds given our focus on short-form video, but we’ve heard the feedback that this is just too short for those who want to share longer stories.”

Moreover, the Instagram head on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in a video announced its new app, “Edits,” which has an uncanny resemblance to the CapCut app owned by TikTok parent company ByteDance.

“There is a lot going on in the world right now, and no matter what happens, we think it’s our job to create the most compelling creative tools for those of you who make videos for not just Instagram but platforms out there,” Mosseri said after TikTok went dark for the US users.

The Edits app is available in the app stores but will not be functional until February 2025.

Moreover, it is believed that Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company, Meta-owned Instagram, is introducing new features because of TikTok's threatened future in the US, where it has over 170 million users.

However, the incoming president, Donald Trump, has announced that he will “issue an executive order” for the app on Monday, January 20, 2025, after taking office for a second term.

