Jennifer Lopez slammed by Megyn Kelly at Trump rally: ‘She ruins marriages’

Megyn Kelly has blasted Jennifer Lopez during her speech at Donald Trump's victory rally.
Thr former Fox News journalist, took the stage at the Washington D.C. Capitol One Arena to celebrate Trump's return to the White House on Sunday, January 19.
“The good news just keeps on coming. I woke up this morning, I was two inches taller, a pound thinner and I had skin like Jennifer Lopez,” Kelly told the crowd.
She went on to say, “Speaking of J. Lo, how happy are you [that] her candidate lost? It’s so delightful.”
Kelly's attack on the Atlas star seemed to stem from her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, last October.
“These Hollywood celebrities who get up there and try and tell us how to vote, really. I mean like those celebrities who know nothing about anything,” she added.
The Megyn Kelly Show host took a jab at Lopez personal life.
“All J. Lo knows about what to do is ruin marriages. She’s an expert in that. Why did she have to try and ruin the country too? So goodbye J. Lo, it didn’t work out for you,” she added, referring Lopez's latest divorce from Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August after two years of marriage, marking her fourth divorce