Carrie Underwood's Trump inauguration set marred by technical issues

Carrie Underwood's highly anticipated performance at Donald Trump's 2025 Presidential Inauguration was marred by a shocking technical glitch.
On Monday, January 20, Underwood took the stage inside the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C alongside outgoing President Joe Biden to sing America The Beautiful.
However, during the performance the music abruptly stopped, leaving the singer and the President looking grim.
After facing technical difficulties, Underwood took the platform to sing a cappella, asking attendees to join her, saying, "You know the words."
Many in the crowd, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, sang along.
A presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson confirmed on January 13, that the American Idol alum would be performing at Trump's inauguration.
Underwood confirmed that she will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony for Trump on January 13.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she told PEOPLE.
Underwood further added, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
At Trump's inauguration in 2017, America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes, The Missouri State University Chorale and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir performed as part of the inaugural festivities.