From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga: Stars who sang at presidential inaugurations

President-elect Donald Trump chooses Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday’s inauguration

  • January 21, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump picked opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday’s inauguration.

During the major event, Carrie Underwood also performed.

It’s always a sight to see which singer the elected president picks to perform at their inauguration ceremony.

Previously, a number of renowned singers had performed at the presidential inauguration including Jazz great Ethel Ennis, James Taylo, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

Trump made major claims at his inauguration, "The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish. We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer."

He added, "My top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous and free. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end."

List of singers who previous sang at presidential inaugurations:

1. Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne

2. Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters

3. Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé

4. Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho

5. Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.

