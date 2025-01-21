Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move

Jade Thirlwall opened up about an unexpected side of Harry Styles during his teen years.
While recalling her dazzling X Factor days, the Black Magic singer shared that she and the renowned musician had a short-lived romance, when they first auditioned for the music competition in 2010.
"We went on like one date when we were 16 or something," Jade revealed at The Louis Theroux Podcast on January 20.
In 2010 season of The X Factor, Jade didn’t manage to debut but Harry was chosen to be part of the band, which later turned out to be One Direction.
The two remained in touch throughout the competition, but the Sign of the Times crooner didn’t reach back to her after he started appearing on live shows.
"And I thought, 'That’s it now, he’s gone. He made it,'" she added.
However, their paths crossed once again in 2011 when Jade returned to The X Factor as part of a girl group with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
The Shout out to My Ex singer shared that Harry apologised for being MIA, noting, "I saw him in a room after and he was like, 'I’m really sorry that I ignored you.'"
When the podcast host joked about Jade getting ghosted by Harry, she laughingly replied, "I was so young, It didn’t really matter."
Furthermore, Jade called the singer "really, really, really lovely" during their time at The X Factor.
This marks the second occasion where a 1D and Little Mix member were involved romantically as Perrie previously dated Zayn Malik for four years before parting ways in 2015.