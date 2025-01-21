Entertainment

Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move

One Direction and Little Mix were both formed on U.K reality music competition 'The X Factor'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles shocking move
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles shocking move 

Jade Thirlwall opened up about an unexpected side of Harry Styles during his teen years.

While recalling her dazzling X Factor days, the Black Magic singer shared that she and the renowned musician had a short-lived romance, when they first auditioned for the music competition in 2010.

"We went on like one date when we were 16 or something," Jade revealed at The Louis Theroux Podcast on January 20.

In 2010 season of The X Factor, Jade didn’t manage to debut but Harry was chosen to be part of the band, which later turned out to be One Direction.

The two remained in touch throughout the competition, but the Sign of the Times crooner didn’t reach back to her after he started appearing on live shows.

"And I thought, 'That’s it now, he’s gone. He made it,'" she added.

However, their paths crossed once again in 2011 when Jade returned to The X Factor as part of a girl group with Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The Shout out to My Ex singer shared that Harry apologised for being MIA, noting, "I saw him in a room after and he was like, 'I’m really sorry that I ignored you.'"

When the podcast host joked about Jade getting ghosted by Harry, she laughingly replied, "I was so young, It didn’t really matter."

Furthermore, Jade called the singer "really, really, really lovely" during their time at The X Factor.

This marks the second occasion where a 1D and Little Mix member were involved romantically as Perrie previously dated Zayn Malik for four years before parting ways in 2015.

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia

Zara Tindall receives tragic news after returning to UK from Australia
Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism

Elon Musk breaks silence on controversial hand gesture amid criticism
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post
Robert Pattinson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter
Robert Pattinson makes heartfelt confession about his daughter
Kid Rock performs ‘All Summer Long’ at President-elect Trump's victory rally
Kid Rock performs ‘All Summer Long’ at President-elect Trump's victory rally
From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga: Stars who sang at presidential inaugurations
From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga: Stars who sang at presidential inaugurations
Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes dies at 65
Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake guitarist John Sykes dies at 65
Carrie Underwood's Trump inauguration set marred by technical issues
Carrie Underwood's Trump inauguration set marred by technical issues