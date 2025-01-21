Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah is set to bring his signature wit and charm back to music’s biggest night as he will host the 2025 Grammy Awards.
As per the Variety, the Emmy Winning star returned to host 67th annual Grammy Awards, for the fifth consecutive year as he will also serve as a producer on the show.
Previously it was announced that the 67th annual Grammy Awards telecast on CBS will continue to be held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The announcement shared that it has “renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”
Additionally, Grammy Week has been shortened and will now centre around the performance itself, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala (which has evolved into a fire-relief fundraising), and the MusiCares benefit.
Days prior to his last year’s show, Noah revealed the most nerve-wracking, saying, “I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don’t want to disappoint the artists that you love.”
Noah added, “Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyonce going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyonce’s music, I would forever have that image in my head. If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”
To note, the show is slated to broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.