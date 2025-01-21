Entertainment

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will continue to be held on February 2

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah is set to bring his signature wit and charm back to music’s biggest night as he will host the 2025 Grammy Awards.

As per the Variety, the Emmy Winning star returned to host 67th annual Grammy Awards, for the fifth consecutive year as he will also serve as a producer on the show.

Previously it was announced that the 67th annual Grammy Awards telecast on CBS will continue to be held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The announcement shared that it has “renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

Additionally, Grammy Week has been shortened and will now centre around the performance itself, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala (which has evolved into a fire-relief fundraising), and the MusiCares benefit.

Days prior to his last year’s show, Noah revealed the most nerve-wracking, saying, “I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don’t want to disappoint the artists that you love.”

Noah added, “Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyonce going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyonce’s music, I would forever have that image in my head. If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”

To note, the show is slated to broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours
Justin Bieber removes wife Hailey Bieber from Instagram, sparks split rumours
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Kanye West honors daughter North’s influence on his music
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
Zoe Saldana celebrates MLK Day by supporting LA wildfire victims
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
'The Brutalist' makers stir debate after revealing AI role in film's editing
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Khloé Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom shares reason behind emotional reunion
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Paris Hilton reveals son Phoenix’s new aspiration after home lost in L.A. fires
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
Little Mix Jade Thirlwall recalls Harry Styles' shocking move
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
David Beckham honours daughter Harper at Crystal Awards 2025
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Justin Bieber throws shades at Donald Trump with MLK Jr. quote
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post
Brooks Nader shows off expensive divorce rings in new post