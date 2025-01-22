Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William made a public appearance, drawing attention as Prince Harry opted to skip the first hearing of his high-profile trial against News Group Newspapers.
Kensington Palace turned to the Instagram account to offer a glimpse into the Prince of Wales recent outing at CenterpointUK amid the Duke of Sussex skipped UK visit following the High Court trial that has been unexpectedly delayed after his lawyer submitted an urgent request for additional time.
The palace wrote in the caption, “Meeting young people supported by @centrepointuk here in Ealing today and celebrating 20 years being Patron of this amazing charity.”
They added, “Since its creation, Centrepoint has worked together with countless young people to help rebuild their lives, offering not just a home, but access to education, employment, and counselling.”
“The stories and personal experiences shared today highlight the life-changing work happening here,” the post concluded.
Notably, the future king of UK made the outing after Prince Harry cancelled his visit as he is set to skip the first day of prosecution of the lawsuit he filed against Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid The Sun.