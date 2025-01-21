Justin Bieber breaks silence after removing wife Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber has cleared the air on removing Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account.
On Tuesday, 21, the Peaches crooner turned to his Instagram stories section to address why he unfollow the Rhode founder on his account.
In a now-deleted post Justin wrote, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," adding, "S--- is getting suss out here."
The Yummy crooner shared the clarification after the fans noticed Bieber’s cryptic move.
Prior to this, Justin Bieber, who shares adorable son Jack Blue Bieber with his wife Hailey Bieber, shared photos on Instagram of a cozy winter date.
In a shared carousel of photos, the couple were photographed ice skating during a cute nighttime outing.
Bieber also paid a touching tribute to his wife on his Instagram stories, noting, "The greatest woman I have and will ever know," he wrote over the image, alongside an animated heart illustration.
Previously, in December 2024, the Rhode founder seemingly addressed online theories regarding divorce speculations about his relationship with Bieber.
She reposted a viral TikTok in which a user says, “You’re not well, and it’s okay.”
“Me to all of you on the internet,” Hailey wrote over a repost of a viral clip, adding a hand heart emoji.
To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.