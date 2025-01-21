Jennifer Garner makes special plea to Ben Affleck for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment

The 'Alias' star expressed her concerned over the 'Gone Girl' star’s behaviour with the 'Unstoppable' star

  January 21, 2025
Jennifer Garner believed her ex-husband Ben Affleck could benefit from maturing and showing more kindness toward his current wife, Jennifer Lopez.

As per InTouch Weekly, the Alias star expressed her concerned over the Gone Girl star’s behaviour as she demanded Affleck that he show some class towards Lopez.

The source said, “Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating J. Lo.”

They went on to say, “He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view.”

To note, the report came after Affleck finalized his divorce from Lopez over four months after she first filed in August.

“Jen is very impressed with how devoted to the kids J. Lo still is. She has stuck to her word and continued to be in their lives, even though Ben hasn’t exactly done the same for J. Lo’s twins,” the insider clarified.

The source added, “Jen has admonished him for that big time and ordered him to step up his efforts.”

“Ben is also pretty rude and grumpy whenever he talks to or sees J. Lo and for Jen that’s just not acceptable. She thinks he needs to grow up and act like an adult and start being a lot nicer to J. Lo,” the insider added.

Lopez and Affleck were married for two years after they had a rocky summer in 2024.

Affleck and Garner shares three children while J. Lo, who shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony, successfully blended as they all three reunite occasionally to parent their kids.

