Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Prince Leka marked the 105th anniversary of the Congress of Lushnjë with a heartfelt tribute to the founders of Albania.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Prince of Albania shared a touching homage on the milestone event as he marked it with a visit to the National Museum of the Congress.
In a shared post, Prince Leka wrote, “On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Congress of Lushnjë, I had the pleasure of participating in this event of great historical significance for Albania, starting with a visit to the National Museum of the Congress of Lushnjë. During the visit, I honored the founders of the first Albanian state and the beginnings of parliamentarism, a historic phase in which my grandfather, King Zog, served as Minister of the Interior and de facto Minister of Defense.”
He added, “Following the commemorative ceremonies, I took part in the 21st Assembly of the Legality Movement Party, at the invitation of its Senate and leadership, under the chairmanship of Mr. Shpëtim Axhami. On this occasion, I expressed my gratitude for the support and dedication of the "Legality Movement" Party to the Albanian Nation and the Royal Family. I also acknowledged the role of the members of this party in preserving national and historical values.”
The caption continued, “In my remarks, I also commemorated the 19th anniversary of the passing of the President of Kosovo, Ibrahim Rugova, a leader who remains a source of admiration and inspiration for all Albanians for his vision, steadfastness in the national cause, and leadership in the fight to eradicate communism from Albanian lands.”
Prince Leka concluded, “This anniversary of the Congress of Lushnjë reminds us of the importance of unity and resilience for the future of a better, stronger, and more prosperous Albania.”
