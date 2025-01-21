Royal

Princess Anne leaves 'injured' husband in UK for South Africa trip

The Princess Royal heads to South Africa without Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence as he suffers injury

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 21, 2025


Princess Anne jetted off to South Africa without her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence as he suffered an injury.

In a shocking turn of events, The Princess Royal reportedly kicked off her first international trip of 2025 as Timothy was compelled to remain in the UK due to a suspected torn ligament.

As reported by GB, the former naval officer, who suffered the injury while working at the Princess Royal's Gatcombe Park Estate, requires medical treatment in Britain.

It is also reported that the intensity of the injury has made air travel impossible for the Vice Admiral for now to accompany King Charles' sister during a slew of Royal engagements.

To note, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips reportedly travelled by a commercial flight to conduct multiple royal engagements in the South African city.

The 74-year-old kicked off her visit to Cape Town with an engagement at the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

