King Charles releases big statement after Prince Andrew's latest appearance

King Charles III has issued important statement following brother Prince Andrew's first appearance after skipping royal family Christmas.
Royal Family's Instagram offered fans a peek into Queen Camilla's first ever Royal engagement after a long Christmas break.
Nearly a month after Christmas celebration at Sandringham, Queen Camilla made her first public appearance at Sir Duncan Rice Library of University of Aberdeen as the Chancellor.
The purpose of Queen's visit was to hear more about the programmes supported by the university.
Alongside a carousel of delightful photos of the 77-year-old's with young student was a caption which revealed, "During the visit, Her Majesty was introduced to students and staff involved in the university’s online PGDE primary education course, which is designed to widen access to anyone in Scotland who wishes to obtain a teaching qualification but is unable to attend ‘on campus’ learning."
The statement continued, "The Queen also spoke to students who run and take part in a student support focused cooking club called the ‘Savy Students Club’."
"With support from the University of Aberdeen Development Trust Student Experience Fund, the club teaches students to cook healthy and nutritious meals while taking into account financial challenges," it further added.
According to the official statement of Royal Family, "The Trust, established in 2014, works across schools in Aberdeen to tackle the impact of child poverty, reduce social isolation and improve mental wellbeing by using the power of football and supporters’ passion for Aberdeen Football Club."
This delightful update comes shortly after Prince Andrew was appeared in high spirits in Windsor on Monday.
He was photographed flashing a beaming smile on the stables, wearing a safety helmet and blue jumper, which he paired with black bottoms.