Princess Charlene, Prince Albert hit with major setback ahead of state event

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco are grieving the loss of a close friend, whose passing has deeply affected the royal couple.
The Prince of Monaco paid a touching tribute to the sudden death of close friend Didier Guillaume, the principality's minister of state, who passed away last week aged 65.
The 66-year-old monarch said about Guillaume, who died on January 17, as "a man of commitment and heart.”
On Sunday, the prince told Monaco-Matin, "I am losing a friend, someone I appreciated very much and on whom I counted.”
Notably, on January 10, Guillaume was hospitalized in Nice after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.
All public buildings in the principality were to fly their flags at half-mast until the funeral, per the prince's directive.
Prince Albert shared an official statement, "The Principality of Monaco has lost an exemplary servant, whose action and loyalty will remain engraved in our memories."
He also extended his "sincere condolences to his family, as well as my warmest thoughts to all those who mourn him today."
The state funeral is set to occur on January 23, prior to Monaco's national holiday, Sainte Devote Day, on January 27.