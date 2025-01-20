Royal

King Charles makes special visit on Duchess Sophie’s milestone birthday

King Charles special visit comes after he paid heartfelt tribute to Duchess Sophie on her 60th birthday

  • January 20, 2025


King Charles has made a special visit on Duchess Sophie’s milestone birthday.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, January 20, the Royal Family share glimpses of monarch’s visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen this morning.

In the photos, King Charles could be seen donning a green and navy tartan kilt which he paired with a beige tweed blazer.

The 76-year-old monarch complemented the iconic Scottish garment with a matching waistcoat, shirt and tie and long navy socks.

“The King has met volunteers and veterans at The Gordon Highlanders Museum, including 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, whose portrait by Carl Randall is displayed at the museum, courtesy of @royalcollectiontrust,” the caption noted.

It continued, “His Majesty saw the kilt of Captain Alexander Manson, who was wounded in the 1916 Battle of the Somme. Remarkably, the kilt still bears traces of mud from the battlefield.”

“The museum honors the history of The Gordon Highlanders, a line infantry regiment established in 1784. As The Duke of Rothesay, The King was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment in 1978 and served until its amalgamation with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in 1994,” it added.

King Charles has spent the past few weeks in Scotland with Queen Camilla, enjoying some downtime in the Highlands before his busy schedule of engagements resumed.

The outing of monarch comes after he paid heartfelt tribute to Duchess Sophie with delightful video on her milestone 60th birthday.

