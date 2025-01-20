Prince Andrew beams in first outing after missing Sandringham Christmas

King Charles' brother, Prince Andrew has been spotted in Windsor exactly a month after missing Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham Palace.
As reported by Hello! the Duke of York has been photographed riding a horse outside Windsor Castle in his first ever public appearance after pulling himself out of Christmas celebrations hosted by the monarch and his wife at the Royal Estate.
In an exclusive photo obtained by the outlet, Andrew could be seen flashing a wide smile on the stables.
The 64-year-old was wearing a blue jumper with black bottoms and a safety helmet to avoid any possible injury.
While in another photo, Andrew was seen driving his Range Rover at the Royal Lodge to the paddock.
This appearance of Andrew came weeks after he was embroiled in a controversy of having "close ties" with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tenbo, who was banned in the UK last month.
As this scandal emerged just a few days before the Christmas therefore, Andrew had to pull himself out of all kinds of celebrations with the royal family to avoid strict media scrutiny.
He and his wife Sarah Ferguson celebrated Christmas at the Royal Lodge alone, while all members of the royal family including their elder daughter Princess Beatrice joined her relatives at Sandringham.