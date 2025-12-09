FIFA have announced a controversial new rule change that is set to affect every match at the 2026 World Cup next summer.
According to Soccer news, despite the rapidly dwindling timeframe for final preparations, alterations continue to emerge. It was recently confirmed that VAR will now be able to intervene on second yellow cards and corners, while the competition itself has been expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48.
These are not the most controversial adjustments, though. With the tournament taking place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the showpiece competition appears poised to draw inspiration from some of America’s most prominent sporting traditions.
FIFA says it will include three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every game at next year’s World Cup, not just those played in hot weather.
The referee will stop the game 22 minutes into each half for players to take drinks, regardless of the temperature, the host country – the United States, Canada or Mexico – or whether the stadium has a roof and air conditioning.
To many fans, coaches, and players, the change would effectively divide matches into four “quarters,” mirroring the structure of major US leagues such as the NFL and NBA. In those sports, the intervals between quarters are prized by broadcasters, who use the stoppages to sell advertising.
Notably, the change follows several matches at this year’s Club World Cup in the United States where heat and humidity visibly affected players. In response, FIFA lowered the threshold for cooling or water breaks during the tournament and increased the amount of water and towels placed around the pitch.