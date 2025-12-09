Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Oscar Piastri vows to ‘come back stronger’ after missing out on F1 title

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finishes third in drivers' ranking as Lando Norris becomes world champion

  • By Bushra Saleem
Oscar Piastri vows to ‘come back stronger’ after missing out on F1 title
Oscar Piastri vows to ‘come back stronger’ after missing out on F1 title

Oscar Piastri has promised a stronger return after ending the 2025 Formula One season with a heartbreak.

The day after finishing the season in third position behind Max Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, who won his first-ever Formula One World Drivers' Championship, Piastri vowed to make a powerful comeback.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 8, he summarised his season in a sentence while eyeing big planning for big achievements in 2026.

The 24-year-old wrote, “Lots achieved. Lots learnt. Coming back stronger next year.”

You Might Like:


Walking into the final race in Abu Dhabi, all three, Norris, Verstappen and Piastri, had chances to become the world champion.

However, despite finishing third in the last thrilling race, Norris won the world title thanks to his impressive run.

Piastri during his official post-race media session congratulated his teammate, saying, “Congratulations to Lando on the Championship win; it was great to battle with him all the way to the end, and it’s a lovely moment for the team. It was a really strong race to finish out this year. We took a risk on strategy, and it paid off.”

Furthermore, Piastri has achieved nine race wins, six pole positions, nine fastest laps, and 26 podiums in Formula One during the 2025 season.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on meeting Messi, Beckham at Eastern Conference

Carlos Alcaraz opens up on meeting Messi, Beckham at Eastern Conference

FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate

FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate
Travis Kelce's post-game meltdown after Chiefs loss risks massive fine

Travis Kelce's post-game meltdown after Chiefs loss risks massive fine
FIFA 2026 World Cup: Hydration breaks introduced to protect player's health

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Hydration breaks introduced to protect player's health
Lando Norris takes Verstappen’s iconic number 1 after winning first F1 world title

Lando Norris takes Verstappen’s iconic number 1 after winning first F1 world title
Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts

Joey Barton handed suspended prison sentence over offensive posts
Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win

Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win
Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift
Patrick Mahomes speaks out after Chiefs' loss to Houston Texans

Patrick Mahomes speaks out after Chiefs' loss to Houston Texans
Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi

Jannik Sinner attends F1 season finale with girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title

Max Verstappen shares classy message for Lando Norris after losing F1 title
Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Travis Kelce’s singing talent surfaces in college throwback video

Latest News

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement

Crown Prince Leka steps out with fiancée for special event after engagement
Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision

Prince Harry security review takes new turn after U.K. ministers recent decision
Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10
FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate

FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks for 2026 World Cup spark heated debate