Oscar Piastri has promised a stronger return after ending the 2025 Formula One season with a heartbreak.
The day after finishing the season in third position behind Max Verstappen and his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, who won his first-ever Formula One World Drivers' Championship, Piastri vowed to make a powerful comeback.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, December 8, he summarised his season in a sentence while eyeing big planning for big achievements in 2026.
The 24-year-old wrote, “Lots achieved. Lots learnt. Coming back stronger next year.”
Walking into the final race in Abu Dhabi, all three, Norris, Verstappen and Piastri, had chances to become the world champion.
However, despite finishing third in the last thrilling race, Norris won the world title thanks to his impressive run.
Piastri during his official post-race media session congratulated his teammate, saying, “Congratulations to Lando on the Championship win; it was great to battle with him all the way to the end, and it’s a lovely moment for the team. It was a really strong race to finish out this year. We took a risk on strategy, and it paid off.”
Furthermore, Piastri has achieved nine race wins, six pole positions, nine fastest laps, and 26 podiums in Formula One during the 2025 season.