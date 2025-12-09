John “Dixie” Deans, a famous former Celtic player, has died at the age of 79.
Deans, born in Johnston and began his career with Neilston Juniors. In 1965, he had a trial with Albion Rovers and later that year joined Motherwell where he scored 78 goals in 152 league matches.
He then joined Celtic in 1971 and became a very successful striker, playing 184 games and scoring 124 goals.
He was nicknamed "Dixie" in honour of Everton and England centre-forward Dixie Dean.
During his time Celtic, Deans broke multiple records, including scoring six goals in one match which is the most by any Celtic player in the post-war era.
He is also the only player to score hat-tricks in two major cup finals including the 1972 Scottish Cup final and the 1974 League Cup final.
In his five years at the club, he won all major trophies in Scottish football.
Motherwell paid tribute to the legendary player in a statement which reads, "Deans will be remembered fondly for his exquisite goalscoring form at Fir Park."
The statement added, "He passes away aged 79 years old, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Dixie."
Deans left Celtic in 1976 and joined Luton Town and later played for Adelaide United, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle.
He announced his retirement from football in 1980 at the age of 34.