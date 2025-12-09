Sports
  By Fatima Nadeem
Mohamed Salah joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite athlete group with major nomination

Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest wingers of all time

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The Egyptian forward joins an elite group of past winners such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

Salah is among six athletes shortlisted for the World Sport Star award.

He is nominated for the 2025 World Sport Star award after leading Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions.

If Salah wins, he will be the first Egyptian to receive the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The award will be presented on December 18, but Salah will miss the ceremony as he will be playing for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

This comes amid debates and speculation about Salah's future at Liverpool as fans and media closely watch his next move following recent tensions with the club.

The 33-year-old forward has publicly expressed frustration after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April stated that he feels unfairly treated during a challenging 2025-26 season and revealed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has deteriorated.

"The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It's football. It is what," he added.

However, there is speculation about a possible January transfer with renewed interest from the Saudi Pro League.

