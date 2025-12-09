The WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson has been named Time Magazine’s 2025 Athlete of the Year.
This season, she became the fastest player in league history to reach 5,000 points, won her third Defensive Player of the Year award, set a record with her fourth MVP, and earned another Finals MVP.
She also made history as the first player in the WNBA or NBA to win a championship, Finals MVP, regular-season MVP and Defensive Player of the Year all in the same season.
Wilson reflected on her epic year in an interview with the publication, “When you’ve collected everything, that’s Thanos. And this year, I collected everything. I don’t really talk much sh-t. I kind of let my game do it."
She added, "This was my biggest moment of doing it, because no one’s ever done what I’ve done. And I think people really needed to understand that.”
Wilson also addressed the the growing GOAT debate saying, “I think I’m on my way there… I’m making it real hard for people to chase after me. That’s what it means to be the GOAT.”
Wilson was among the 2025 TIME honourees, alongside K-Pop group Demon Hunters as Breakthrough of the Year, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan as CEO of the Year and actor Leonardo DiCaprio as Entertainer of the Year.